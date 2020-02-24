Donald Trump India visit Updates: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad

Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad
Gujarat: Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today.
PM Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump & participate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today.
Trump using Indian soil for his election campaign: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending crores of money for Donald Trump's visit and added that the US President is using Indian soil for his election campaign.
(Source: ANI)
Looking forward to being with Indians, trip not long enough: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump, who has said that he is looking forward to being with the people of India, is on the final leg of his journey to Ahmedabad after a short scheduled stopover at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, according to the pool reporter travelling with him.
(Source: IANS)
