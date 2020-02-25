Trump in Delhi and CAA Violence - a tale of one city and two events

The two major news topic of today, at least as far as Delhi was concerned were President Donald Trump's state visit and the clashes between CAA supporters and those opposing the Act.

The death toll climbed to 13 on Tuesday as visuals from the national capital showed smoke billowing from buildings, torched vehicles and protesters throwing stones and even petrol bombs.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister held restricted, and delegation-level talks with President Trump. The President and his wife also travelled to the Raj Ghat for a wreath laying ceremony at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also held a press conference and met with President President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The First Lady for her part attended a "Happiness Class" at a Delhi government school. She also interacted with the children, before enjoying boisterous dance performances by the youngsters.

All in all, one can call it an eventful day for Delhi. Take a look at some of the pictures from February 25.