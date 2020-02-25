Photo

Trump in Delhi and CAA Violence - a tale of one city and two events

By FPJ Web Desk

On Tuesday, there were violent clashes between pro-CAA groups and those opposing the Act. At the same time, President Donald Trump was in Delhi for the last leg of his state visit to India.

Photo: PTI/AFP

The two major news topic of today, at least as far as Delhi was concerned were President Donald Trump's state visit and the clashes between CAA supporters and those opposing the Act.

The death toll climbed to 13 on Tuesday as visuals from the national capital showed smoke billowing from buildings, torched vehicles and protesters throwing stones and even petrol bombs.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister held restricted, and delegation-level talks with President Trump. The President and his wife also travelled to the Raj Ghat for a wreath laying ceremony at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also held a press conference and met with President President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The First Lady for her part attended a "Happiness Class" at a Delhi government school. She also interacted with the children, before enjoying boisterous dance performances by the youngsters.

All in all, one can call it an eventful day for Delhi. Take a look at some of the pictures from February 25.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump lay wreath at Rajghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri (L) is also seen.
Photo: PTI
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik (R) and other police officers carry the mortal remains of police inspector Ratan Lal at Shadeed Smarak Sthal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 25
Photo: PTI
US President Donald Trump reviews a guard of honour during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan - The Presidential Palace in New Delhi on February 25, 2020.
Photo: AFP
Senior Police Officers of Dwarka District conducted Flag march, as a confidence building measure, to maintain peace in the area.
DCP/Dwarka, Delhi/Twitter
Ivanka Trump with husband Jared Kushner during the ceremonial reception of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday
Photo: ANI
Passersby looks at and takes a photo of the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law, at Mustafabad area of East Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Photo: PTI
US President Donald Trump with US First Lady Melania Trump, President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, on Tuesday.
Photo: ANI
People walk across a roadblock setup by police in an area following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law in New Delhi on February 25, 2020.
Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump sprays rose petals to pay tribute at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on February 25, 2020
Photo: AFP
Stone pelting between two groups near Bhajanpura chowk in Northeast Delhi
Photo: ANI

