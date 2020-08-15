Independence Day 2020: 10 quotes from PM Modi's Red Fort address

4. "From merely one lab, we have today more than 1,400 labs across the country. We were earlier conducting just 300 tests on a day. Today, we are conducting more than seven lakh tests in a day. We have achieved this in a very less amount of time....we will win against corona. Our strong will shall lead us to victory."

5. "Presently, three (COVID-19) vaccines are in different stages of testing. As soon as the scientists give a nod, mass production shall commence. A blueprint for the production and distribution of the vaccine is also ready."

6. "We are going to train around one lakh new cadets and efforts will be made to ensure one-third of those are girls."

7. "A special campaign is being worked out to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities with a holistic approach."