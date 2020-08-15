'Born to break taboos': Twitter hails PM Modi for speaking about sanitary napkins during I-Day speech from Red Fort

PM Narendra Modi is being hailed by Twitterati for breaking the taboos on menstruation, as he spoke about governments efforts about making sanitary napkins easily available for women in India.

PM Modi in his speech on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, said that the government has started giving away sanitary napkins at Rs. 1 to empower women and also to keep their health in check.

"In 6,000 Jan Aushadi Kendras, more than five crore sanitary napkins have been provided to women in a short period of time," he said.

PM Modi's comment on mensuration which is considered to be a taboo in Indian society, is getting a lot of appreciation on Twitter.

One user commented, "a taboo broken today straight from the ramparts of Red fort when PM Sh. Narendra Modi talked about accessibility to sanitary napkins. Hugely appreciable! This is New India! Happy Independence day BharatVasiyon (sic)."

"There was a time Sanitary Napkins were not spoken about even within four walls of homes in India & today Prime Minister Modi spoke about it from Red Fort on Independence Day. That is true Independence of breaking old shackles," commented another.

