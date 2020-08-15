‘Make in World should be key slogan like Make in India’: PM Modi in 74th Independence Day speech

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.

PM Modi then proceeded to the Red Fort where he remembered those who laid their lives for India’s Independence. In his address after unfurling the national flag at Red Fort, he said that Make in World should also be a key slogan like Make in India is.

"Today, many big companies are turning towards India. We have to move forward with the mantra of ‘Make for world’ along with ‘Make in India’," PM Modi added.

Talking more about it he said, "The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged."

"A few months back we used to import N-95 masks, PPE kits and ventilators. Today India is not only meeting its own requirements but it has also stepped forward to help other countries," added PM Modi.

"Be it providing every household with electricity, cooking gas, creating bank accounts for the poor or building toilets in all houses, India has progressed a lot in every field in the last 6 years,” added PM Modi.

PM Modi also applauded the grit and resilience of the country’s frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19, which has killed thousands in the country.

Seventy-three years of independence from the British rule is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to the coronavirus crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)