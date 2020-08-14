Independence Day 2020: Soaked in patriotism, Bhopal Muslim man paints his house in Tri-colour

BHOPAL: At times when patriotism of Muslims is being questioned, a Muslim man from Bhopal demonstrated it by painting his house in tricolor hues.

Shawar Khan, resident of Bagh Frahat Afza had a dream since he and his brothers built a house of his own, to paint it in tricolor shade. ‘I have love for the tricolor from school days. I used to paint tricolor hues at most of the places. I also used to make tricolor flags on occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day and distribute them for free to my friends and relatives,’ said Shawar.

Shawar has been taking up petty jobs including driving auto rickshaw for living. Corona pandemic had adverse impact on him like thousands of others and he lost living. Since then he assists his brother Raja at his grocery shop.