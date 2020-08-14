Independence Day 2020: Soaked in patriotism, Bhopal Muslim man paints his house in Tri-colour

BHOPAL: At times when patriotism of Muslims is being questioned, a Muslim man from Bhopal demonstrated it by painting his house in tricolor hues.
Shawar Khan, resident of Bagh Frahat Afza had a dream since he and his brothers built a house of his own, to paint it in tricolor shade. ‘I have love for the tricolor from school days. I used to paint tricolor hues at most of the places. I also used to make tricolor flags on occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day and distribute them for free to my friends and relatives,’ said Shawar.
Shawar has been taking up petty jobs including driving auto rickshaw for living. Corona pandemic had adverse impact on him like thousands of others and he lost living. Since then he assists his brother Raja at his grocery shop.
‘Allah ne meri murad poori kar di (Allah fulfilled my wish),’ says Shawar with sense of achievement in his tone. He said that he and his brothers built the house in 2013. ‘Since then I had a wish that the house be painted in tricolor but I didn’t have enough money,’ he added. With my brother’s help my dream has come true.
Considering wish of Shawar, his brothers came to his help and contributed money to paint the house like a national flag. It cost us about Rs 20,000, says Shawar, whose house is located near Maqbare wali Masjid in Bagh Farhat Afza.
It took about a week to pain the house tricolor. In his three storey house, the ground floor is painted green. The first floor is white and the second floor has been painted saffron to give it a tricolor look. The house after getting new looks started attracting people who are coming from all corners of the city to have a look at it.
