MP News: 'Do Joote Marunga...' Vidisha Collector Scolds Hostel In-Charge For Declaring Students' Holiday On Weekday; VIDEO Goes Viral

MP News: 'Do Joote Marunga Tumko Mai,' Vidisha Collector Scolds Official For Declaring Holiday In Hostel; VIDEO Goes Viral | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing-- Vidisha collector using inappropriate language for a hostel superintendent, is doing rounds on social media.

"...Do joote marunga," he can be heard scolding the hostel in-charge for declaring hostel students' holiday on a weekday. The hostel superintendent has called his behaviour against the decorum and has expressed intention to complain about the matter to the CM.

The collector went to inspect a government school & hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, but failed to find any student. When he asked the officials about the reason, the hostel superintendent answered that it was a holiday.

Watch the video here:

The collector, in a fit of anger, also used abusive language and reportedly said, “Kaun hai adhiksak? Bacche kahan hain? School ki chutti hai? Yeh hostel hai? Kisne chutti kari? 2 joote marunga tumko mai…. (Who is the superintendent? Where are the students? Is there a school holiday? Is this a hostel? Who declared the holiday?….I will hit you with shoes),” in the presence of other officials and villagers.

Official to lodge complaint with CM

The incident has sparked criticism against the collector. The hostel superintendent has expressed deep anguish over the ‘public humiliation’.

He stated that the collector’s conduct was against administrative decorum and dignity. He also said he intends to lodge a formal complaint with the Chief Minister in the matter .

The incident has raised questions about official conduct and accountability during interactions with subordinate staff and members of the public.