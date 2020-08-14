Madhya Pradesh: 20 police officers nominated for President Medal for their exemplary services in the police dept

Bhopal: Twenty police officers of the state police will be awarded President Medal for their exemplary work in police department. Awards will be given in two categories: Vishishit Sewa and Sarahaniya Sewa categories.

The DGP announced the awards and congratulated the awardees for their achievements.

The Vishishit award will be given to the ADG training and the director of the MP Police academy Bhori Anuradha Shankar, inspector and Liberian Dr Farid Vazmi, inspector and steno in PHQ Rakesh Mohan Dixit and Bharat Kumar Bhawsar.

The Sarahaniya Sewa Award will be given to AIG RRS Parihar posted at PHQ, deputy commandant of 23rd SAF Shanu Aftab Ali, SP radio training school Indore Santosh Kori, ASP narcotics Indore Dilip Kumar Soni, inspector Deepak Kadam, head constable posted in 7th SAF Bhopal Seetaram Tiwari, head constable posted in Pawai of Panna district Pyare Garg, head constable crime branch Bhopal Rajkumar Goutam, constable Mangal Singh Yadav posted in 7th SAF Bhopal, constable Rajesh Kumar Pandey posted in 25th SAF Bhopal, constable posted at in administration section at PHQ Ravi Naresh Mishra, Subedar Sunil Kumar Tiwari and Balram Singh Rajput posted at PHQ, inspector Ramraja Gupta of Hosangabad, inspector posted in EOW Bhopal Rajiv Choudhary and sub inspector Anil Kumar Nigam.