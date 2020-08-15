In Pictures: PM Modi hoists Indian flag at Red Fort, addresses nation on Independence Day 2020

India on Saturday marked 72 years of Independence, with Prime Minister Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated many restrictions, and the celebrations were a tad subdued today, with a limited guest list and no parade or young children in attendance.

In his seventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister stressed on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and presented a broad outline for spurring India's economic growth, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the country's march towards self-reliance. Dressed in his customary 'kurta pyjama' and safa, the prime minister used the occasion to put across a stern message to China and Pakistan without naming them, and asserted that India is fighting terrorism and expansionism with determination.

