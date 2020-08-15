Photo

In Pictures: PM Modi hoists Indian flag at Red Fort, addresses nation on Independence Day 2020

India on Saturday marked 72 years of Independence, with Prime Minister Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. The COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated many restrictions, and the celebrations were a tad subdued today, with a limited guest list and no parade or young children in attendance.

In his seventh consecutive address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister stressed on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and presented a broad outline for spurring India's economic growth, asserting that the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt the country's march towards self-reliance. Dressed in his customary 'kurta pyjama' and safa, the prime minister used the occasion to put across a stern message to China and Pakistan without naming them, and asserted that India is fighting terrorism and expansionism with determination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag during the 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and other dignitaries at Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the Guard of Honour at Red Fort on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addressing the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day from the Rampart of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday.
