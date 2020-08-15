Was PM Modi's seventh Independence Day speech his longest?

At midnight on August 15, 1947, India became a free nation, emerging from more than 100 years of struggle for independence. It has been 73 years since then, and each year, the Prime Minister in a ceremony watched by millions hoists the Indian flag and then addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Saturday was his seventh consecutive one. But at 86 minutes, it was not his longest. Rather, it stands third on the list.

2019's address had been slightly longer at 92 minutes, while the position of longest Independence Day speech by Prime Minister Modi remains with his 2016 address which clocked in a rather lengthy 96 minutes. Incidentally, this too is a record, as this had been the longest Independence Day speech by any Prime Minister.