PM Modi surpasses Vajpayee; becomes India's fourth-longest serving PM

Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a record of sorts, becoming India's fourth longest serving leader. Additionally, Modi is also the longest serving Prime Minister who is not affiliated with the Congress.

While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru continues to hold the distinction of being the longest serving head of the country at nearly 16 years, Modi is rising through the ranks. Nehru is followed by Indira Gandhi who was at the helm for around 15 years split into two parts and then, Manmohan Singh who was in office for around a decade.