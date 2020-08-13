PM Modi surpasses Vajpayee; becomes India's fourth-longest serving PM

Ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a record of sorts, becoming India's fourth longest serving leader. Additionally, Modi is also the longest serving Prime Minister who is not affiliated with the Congress.
While India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru continues to hold the distinction of being the longest serving head of the country at nearly 16 years, Modi is rising through the ranks. Nehru is followed by Indira Gandhi who was at the helm for around 15 years split into two parts and then, Manmohan Singh who was in office for around a decade.
Modi recently surpassed former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had earlier been the longest serving Indian Prime Minister who is of non-Congress origin. Overall, Vajpayee had earlier ranked fourth for his tenure of more than six years.
Commemorating Modi's milestone, BJP leader and the National Incharge of Social Media for the BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi tweeted that while Vajpayee had "served for 2268 days in all his terms combined, today PM Modi has surpassed that tenure".
Prime Minister Modi is currently in his second term as the head of the country. Elected to office for the second time on 30 May 2019, it is likely that he will be in office till the next Lok Sabha polls in May 2024.