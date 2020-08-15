Mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local': Highlights of PM Modi's Independence Day 2020 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort and addressed the nation amid COVID-19 induced new norms after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

While addressing the nation PM Modi paid tributes to to freedom fighters and security forces. "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them. This is a day to remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This is also a day to show gratitude to Security personnel including that of Army, paramilitary and police ensuring our safety," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said: "Amid COVID-19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal."

The Prime Minister while addressing the nation said that if there are lakhs of challenges, we have power to give crores of solutions. "I agree that there are lakhs of challenges for Aatmanirbhar Bharat & they increase if there is global competitiveness. However, if there are lakhs of challenges then the country also has power which gives crores of solutions, my countrymen who give us the strength of solution," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. “The mindset of free India should be 'vocal for local'. We should appreciate our local products, if we don't do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged,” PM Modi said from Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. "Within next 1000 days, over 6 lakh villages will be connected with a fiber-optic network; we will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

"Participation of rural India and villages in Digital India is necessary. We are rapidly expanding our optical fibre network. It will reach every gram panchayat within 1,000 days." he added The Prime Minister also stated that country's progress is seen in all fields in past six years and added that "be it providing every household with electricity, cooking gas, creating bank accounts for the poor or building toilets in all houses, India has progressed a lot in every field in the last six years."