Haryana Violence: 2 Home Guards Killed, Several Cops Injured As Tension Grips Nuh; Vehicles Burnt In Gurugram

Chandigarh: While two Home Guards are reported to have been killed, over a dozen policemen were hurt and several vehicles set afire during a violent clash which erupted between two communities during a religious procession taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, in Nuh town of Haryana, Monday afternoon.

According to last reports, the clash was triggered when a mob tried to stop the said procession "Braj Mandal Yatra" and pelted stones at them.

Violence reaches Gurugram

The tension which soon gripped the Nuh city of the Muslim-dominated district, also known by the same name (also popularly called Mewat), soon spread to the nearby Sohna town of Gurugram district bordering Delhi following which the reports pertaining to mobs setting some vehicles also came.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, which had yet not been confirmed till the time of filing this report, over a dozen policemen were also injured in Nuh, three of them seriously. Among the police officers hurt in the clash included a DSP Sajjan Singh and an inspector.

Internet services suspended in Nuh

Even as the police had swung into action, the state government suspended the mobile internet services in Nuh district till August 2, and section 144 CrPC had also been imposed in Nuh and Gurugram districts.

The police had also resorted to lob teargas shells and aerial firing to disperse the mobs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reason behind the clashes

According to reports, the clash erupted after cow vigilante Monu Manesar, one of the main accused in the recent infamous case of brutal killing of Nasir-Junaid case, announced to join the said religious procession.

Even though Monu did not take part in the procession, another cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi allegedly provoked the rival group which objected to his taking part in the procession despite their repeated calls against it to Rajasthan and Haryana police.

Meanwhile, the police later carried out a flag march to maintain law and order in the area.

Read Also Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Haryana's Nuh District After Clashes Between Groups

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Additional force deployed

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij appealed to the people to maintain peace and restore peace and said that instructions had been given to send additional security forces there and security forces from nearby districts have been asked to be sent there.

Apart from this, Vij said that we have also talked to the Central government and from there, three companies are being airdropped there so that people can be saved.

In response to a question, he told reporters that wherever people were stranded, they are being rescued and additional forces were being sent there.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)