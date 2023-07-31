Haryana Violence: ‘Peace Will Be Restored Soon in Mewat’, Says State Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij | Photo Credit: ANI

Disturbing visuals are coming out from Haryana after clashes broke out between two groups in Mewat region on Monday. The violent clashes erupted after a group of people pelted stones at a Hindu rally in the region. Reports of vehicles being burnt in the rally are also circulating. As per reports, few people have suffered injuries during the clash near Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh.

Police have been deployed in large numbers in the area after reports of clashes broke out. As per Haryana Police, the violence brok out after a group of young men stopped Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra of Vihswa Parishad Hindu and started pelting stones at it.

Read Also Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Haryana's Nuh District After Clashes Between Groups

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Home Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij said that forces have been deployed in huge numbers in the area after the clashes erupted. He also said that "We have talked to the Centre and we are going to airdrop three companies of troops for the rescue operations."

He further added that orders has been given to authorities to shutdown internet services to curb misinformation spread. He assured that peace will be restored in Mewat soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)