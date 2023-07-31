Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface |

Haryana: Fresh clashes erupt reportedly between two groups in Haryana's Mewat region on Monday. According to reports, a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, Mewat. Visuals of the clash have surfaced on the internet.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

