 Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface

According to reports, a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, Mewat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface |

Haryana: Fresh clashes erupt reportedly between two groups in Haryana's Mewat region on Monday. According to reports, a group of people pelted stones and fired at vehicles of Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers near the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh, Mewat. Visuals of the clash have surfaced on the internet.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface

UP Crime: Class X Student Stabbed To Death In Kanpur School; Visuals Surface

UP Crime: Class X Student Stabbed To Death In Kanpur School; Visuals Surface

Delhi Crime: YouTube-Inspired Gang Busted While Trying To Extort ₹ 40L From Man In Dwarka

Delhi Crime: YouTube-Inspired Gang Busted While Trying To Extort ₹ 40L From Man In Dwarka

India Looming Under Terror Threat As Around 200 Al Qaeda Fighters Active In The Country, Says UN...

India Looming Under Terror Threat As Around 200 Al Qaeda Fighters Active In The Country, Says UN...

'Who The Hell You Think You Are?' TMC MP Derek O'Brien Makes Controversial Comment On PM Modi...

'Who The Hell You Think You Are?' TMC MP Derek O'Brien Makes Controversial Comment On PM Modi...