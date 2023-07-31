Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Haryana's Nuh District After Clashes Between Groups

Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Haryana's Nuh district due to clashes between two groups that erupted on Monday. The suspension will be in effect until August 2. The decision to suspend internet services was taken by the Haryana Government to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumors through social media platforms.

The official notification states that the suspension aims to counter the dissemination of false information on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc., which could incite agitators and lead to violence, causing harm to life and property. The order applies to mobile internet services and dongle services in the district, except for voice calls.

The Nuh Deputy Commissioner has called for a meeting between both parties involved in the clash at 8:30 pm. In response to the incident, the police force has been deployed in the area. Additional Director General of Police (law and order), Mamta Singh, declined to comment on the situation, stating that their focus is on fulfilling their duties.

(With inputs from ANI)

