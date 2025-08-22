 'Govt Strengthening Policies To Boost Women’s Role In Armed Forces': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - VIDEO
In an address to women military officers participating in the United Nations Peacekeeping missions, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India, as the largest contributor to UN peacekeeping missions, has been a strong supporter of women's participation and their integration into these missions.”

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | ANI

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the government is strengthening policies to bridge the gender gap and encourage the participation of women in the armed forces and peacekeeping contingents, ensuring that they get equal opportunities to lead and serve.

He welcomed the presence of officers from 15 countries across the globe for participating in the UN women military observers’ course, saying that the UN has also adopted policies to increase the participation of women officers in its missions.

“Through initiatives like this course, we prepare women officers for complex peacekeeping environments, and we are also strengthening policies to encourage women's participation in our armed forces and peacekeeping contingents, ensuring they have equal opportunities to lead and serve," he said.

“Women officers are role models and bring invaluable perspectives to peacekeeping operations,” the Defence Minister said, adding that their deployment also serves as a check against sexual violence.

“Their presence has been shown to help prevent sexual violence, improve access to humanitarian assistance and increase gender equality on the ground. Women peacekeepers serve as powerful role models, inspiring local women and girls to see themselves as active participants in peace and security. India's own journey in peacekeeping reflects this belief in the power and potential of women officers,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said UN peacekeepers are often referred to as “Blue Helmets” and added that "blue is the colour of the vast sky above us and reminds us that we share one world and one atmosphere."

“It is also the colour of the oceans that connect continents. Blue, in its essence, is calming, unifying and boundless,” he said, adding that "UN peacekeepers embody these very qualities, as like the sky they offer protection and sense of security, like the oceans they build connections across borders and cultures."

He said in this spirit of home and unity the role of women peacekeepers becomes even more vital, adding new dimensions of trust and effectiveness.

Pointing to the UN’s target of increasing participation of women officers in peacekeeping missions, he said this is a recognition of the fact that women officers are known to make peacekeeping missions more effective.

"Women officers bring invaluable perspectives and approaches to peace operations. They are often able to foster deeper trust with local communities, particularly women and children, whose voices are vital for rebuilding societies torn by conflict," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

