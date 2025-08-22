 PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Swaraj Paul, Hails His Unwavering Support For Closer India-UK Ties
Swaraj Paul, who was the Chairman of Caparo Group, was born in Jalandhar in 1931. As per the official website of the Caparo Group, he laid the foundation of the group in the United Kingdom in 1968.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of Swaraj Paul. | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences on the demise of Swaraj Paul, whose contributions played a significant role in areas like philanthropy and public service in the United Kingdom. He also hailed Paul's role in commitment towards closer India-UK ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi also fondly recalled several of his interactions with Swaraj Paul and offered condolences to his family and admirers.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Swaraj Paul Ji. His contributions to industry, philanthropy and public service in the UK, and his unwavering support for closer ties with India will always be remembered. I fondly recall our many interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti", PM Modi wrote on X.

article-image

A British businessman and Philanthropist, Paul was conferred with the prestigious civilian award Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1983.

Swaraj Paul also founded the Indo-British Association in 1975 so as to promote a better understanding between India and Britain and served as its Chairman, as described on the official website of the Caparo Group.

The UK has a large Indian diaspora of 1.864 million as per 2021 Census, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). It forms about 2.6 per cent of the total population of the UK, which is estimated at 68 million (in 2022).

MEA had observed in a previous statement that, according to a report, 'India in the UK: The diaspora effect' prepared by Grant Thornton and FICCI in March 2022, there are over 65,000 companies owned by the Indian diaspora.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

