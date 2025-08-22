Jhansi Horror: Former Village Head Murders Widow-Girlfriend Over Demand For Marriage, Dismembers Body Into 7 Pieces & Dumps In Well | X/@jhansipolice

Jhansi: A brutal murder in Jhansi’s Kishorpura village shocked Uttar Pradesh after police recovered the dismembered body of a woman from a well.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Patel, a former village pradhan, allegedly killed his girlfriend Rachna Yadav with the help of his nephew Sandeep Patel. A third accomplice, identified as Pradeep Ahirwar, remains at large.

Body Parts Found in Well and River

The case came to light on August 13 when a farmer noticed a foul odour from a well in his fields. Upon inspection, two sacks containing body parts were found floating in the water. Subsequent searches led to the recovery of the victim’s hands from the drained well on August 17, while her head was later recovered from the Lakheri river. Her legs still remain untraced, the police reported.

The gruesome discovery led to an extensive investigation, with Jhansi SSP forming eight teams to pursue leads. “Two sacks containing parts of a woman’s body were recovered from a well in Kishorpura village under Todifatehpur police station. Eight teams were formed to investigate the case. Today, the woman’s head was recovered from the Lakheri river,” the SSP told India Today.

Premeditated Murder Over Marriage Pressure

Investigations revealed that Rachna Yadav, a widow from Tikamgarh, had developed an intimate relationship with Sanjay Patel during a legal dispute in which he supported her. However, Patel allegedly grew frustrated by her repeated demands for marriage. On August 8, he and his nephew strangled her to death before dismembering the body into seven parts to conceal evidence.

As per the report, over 100 villagers were questioned and more than 200 CCTV cameras examined during the probe. Thousands of posters were distributed, and the victim was ultimately identified when her brother recognised her photograph. Police analysis of bricks and soil from the crime site confirmed it matched local materials.

Authorities have announced a Rs 50,000 reward for the investigative team and Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.