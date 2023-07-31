‘Haryana Banega Khalistan’: Graffiti Appears Outside SDM Office in Mandi Dabwali, SFJ Claims Responsibility In Video

Graffiti Appears Outside SDM Office in Haryana. | Twitter | IANS

Chandigarh, July 31: In an anti-India provocation by the banned Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a graffiti carrying a pro-Khalistani slogan was written outside the SDM office in Mandi Dabwali in Haryana on Monday.

The pro-Khalistan organisation has claimed responsibility for the act. The writings on the walls claimed, “Haryana will become Khalistan too.”

SFJ warns PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

In the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of Sikh for Justice, is seen warning PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar that India will end on August 15 and Haryana will turn into Khalistan.

