Nuh Violence: 2 Home Guards Shot Dead, Internet suspended, Section 144 Imposed After Clashes Between Two Communities In Haryana

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Stones were pelted during Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra and cars were set on fire in Haryana's Nuh on Monday.
Mobile Internet services have been suspended and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been issued.
Security personnel attempt to disperse miscreants after stones were pelted at during the procession in Nuh.
The police, who have used teargas and fired shots in the air, have called in reinforcements.
Damaged police vehicles, allegedly vandalized by miscreants after clashes broke out.
Violence spread to the Gurugram-Sohna highway where many cars were torched and stones were thrown at the police.
A vehicle set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during the procession in Nuh.
Cars set on fire during the religious procession in Nuh. Two home guards were killed and 10 policemen were injured in the violence.
