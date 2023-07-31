Nuh Violence: 2 Home Guards Shot Dead, Internet suspended, Section 144 Imposed After Clashes Between Two Communities In Haryana

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023

Stones were pelted during Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra and cars were set on fire in Haryana's Nuh on Monday.

PTI

Mobile Internet services have been suspended and prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been issued.

PTI

Security personnel attempt to disperse miscreants after stones were pelted at during the procession in Nuh.

PTI

The police, who have used teargas and fired shots in the air, have called in reinforcements.

PTI

Damaged police vehicles, allegedly vandalized by miscreants after clashes broke out.

PTI

Violence spread to the Gurugram-Sohna highway where many cars were torched and stones were thrown at the police.

PTI

A vehicle set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during the procession in Nuh.

Admin

Cars set on fire during the religious procession in Nuh. Two home guards were killed and 10 policemen were injured in the violence.

PTI