Friendship Day 2020: 10 songs that perfectly define bond with your friends

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines.

On this day, we celebrate our friendship with friends who have been our unpaid therapists. Our parents when we do something stupid (which we do quite often, btw). Our go-to people when we have a fight with parents. And a place to crash at. We gotta admit that our friends have become family.

And amid a pandemic, it is quite difficult to stay away from them. But you gotta do what you gotta do, right?

While we cannot meet our friends this year, we can always celebrate the day -- by dedicating some good friendship songs to these precious people with whom our life seems incomplete.

Here’s our compilation of some of the best tunes to dedicate to your squad on this day.

1. I'll be there for you - The Rembrandts