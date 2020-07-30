When is International Friendship Day 2020? July 30 or August 2

July 30 marks for International Friendship Day, whereas in India it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

The much awaited occasion takes us back to school days as our BFFs decorated our wrists with friendship bands, signed our slam books and t-shirts, making some of the best memories as a squad.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, most of us have tried to keep in touch via video calls or group chats.

Friendship day was first proposed in in 1958 in Paraguay. According to reports, it was first promoted by the greeting cards industry, which garnered popularity in Bangladesh, India and Malaysia.

On the occasion, we bring to you 10 quotes on friendship by popular personalities.

“No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” - Alice Walker, Novelist

“Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born.” - Anais Nin, Essayist

“If you make friends with yourself you will never be alone.” - Maxwell Maltz, Author

“Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow.Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead.Walk beside me, just be my ‘Friend’.” - Albert Camus, Philosopher, and Authors

“The royal road to a man’s the heart is to talk to him about the things he treasures most.” - Dale Carnegie, Writer

“A friend is one that knows you as you are​,​ Understands where you have been, Accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow.” ― William Shakespeare, English Poet

“I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light.” - Helen Keller, Author

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” - Elie Wiesel, Writer

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything.” ― Muhammad Ali, Boxer

“Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: 'What! You too? I thought I was the only one.” — C.S. Lewis, Novelist