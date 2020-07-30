The Bombay Debate: Should IPL be held? Where and how to watch

Cricket lovers unite! After months of speculations about the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, now, United Arab Emirates will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) between September and November - a window which is now open due to the postponement of T20 World Cup.
Well, this year's IPL is slated to be the most-watched IPL in history. But, is it really advisable to hold the IPL at all?
The coronavirus still poses a threat to the world and with no cure for the virus, should UAE - a country where coronavirus is a minor threat compared to India - host the IPL?
But, some may still argue in the favour of hosting the IPL, as European countries have resumed football albeit behind closed doors.
However, the Free Press Journal has decided to hold a full-fledged debate on the same motion. The first debate is scheduled for Friday, July 31 at 5 pm. It will be a virtual debate which is the new 'common' in times of coronavirus.
Event: The Free Press Journal Debate
Motion: Should the IPL be held at all?
Time: 5:30 PM IST, July 31, 2020
Where: The Free Press Journal - YouTube Channel
Moderator: Roshan Abbas
Participants:
Dr. Shashank Joshi (Also member of Covid Task force, Govt of Maharashtra)
D. Sivanandan, ex Police Commissioner of Mumbai
Lalchand Rajput, former Indian cricketer and the head coach of the Zimbabwe national team
Jatin Paranjpe, Indian cricketer and BCCI National Selector
Ashish Shelar, MLA & Leading Advocate
Jitendra Awhad, Housing Minister, Govt of Maharashtra
Judges:
Poonam Dhillon – Former actor
Vice Chancellor Lucknow University Prof Alok Rai
DGP Punjab Police Dinkar Gupta, IPS.
Meanwhile, here's the list of all teams and their captains:
Chennai Super Kings - MS Dhoni
Mumbai Indians - Rohit Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders - Dinesh Karthik
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli
Rajasthan Royals - Steve Smith
Delhi Capitals - Shreyas Iyer
SunRisers Hyderabad - David Warner
Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul
