International Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, messages, images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, and Instagram

July 30 marks for International Friendship Day, whereas in India it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

The much-awaited occasion takes us back to school days as our BFFs decorated our wrists with friendship bands, signed our slam books and t-shirts, making some of the best memories as a squad.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, most of us have tried to keep in touch via video calls or group chats.

Here are some wishes, messages, images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, and Instagram:

Good friends are hard to find, Harder to leave, And impossible to forget! Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship is like a perennial river which flows forever. It may change its path but will never ever dry up. Happy Friendship Day!

You will always be my best friend. Happy Friendship Day!

We go together like 'cupcakes' and 'frosting'! Happy Friendship Day!

A hug is worth a thousand words. A friend is worth more. Happy Friendship Day!

I am very fortunate to have you as my friend. I feel blessed to have a loving soul like you. Happy Friendship Day!

Your grace and cheerful nature are an inspiration to me. May you have a wonderful Friendship Day!

A single rose can be my garden, a single friend, my world. Happy Friendship Day!

It is the privilege of friendship is to talk nonsense, and have that nonsense respected. Happy Friendship Day!

A good friendship stands the test of time. Happy Friendship Day!

A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself. Happy Friendship Day!

The Language of Friendship is not words but meaning. Happy Friendship Day!