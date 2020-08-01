Friendship Day 2020: Significance, date, history and everything you need to know

Every year, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This is a time to appreciate those who have stood by us through thick and thin and support and guide us. Friendship Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries.

While many across the globe celebrated their peers and their impact on our lives a few days ago, for those in India, Friendship Day 2020 will fall on August 2.

Interestingly, the occasion had first emerged as a marketing gambit by Hallmark Cards in the 1930s. At that time, the company's founder had positioned this as a day to commemorate and appreciate those closest to you, quite naturally with a card to show your appreciation.

But the idea stuck around. Eventually, in 1935 it was announced in the US Congress that Friendship Day would be celebrated in the first Sunday of August. The United Nations however recognised a different date. According to the observances listed on its website, it is celebrated on July 30 and was "proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities". Incidentally Paraguay is believed to have been the first to put forward this date and idea -- as early as 1958.