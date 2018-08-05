Friendship Day 2020: Bollywood friendships that have stood the test of time

From meeting each other at the sets to sharing a great bond, this trio is very thick. Their friendship is considered to be one of the oldest and strongest in Bollywood. Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan became friends during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Although, the road for Salman and Sanjay has been quite rocky, still they never gave up on each other. Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan share a close camaraderie since their teenage years and have also worked together in a hits like Sajan and Chal Mere Bhai – and their bromance still continues.