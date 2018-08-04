Friendship Day 2020: Impress your friends by wishing them using these shayaris

From our childhood friends to college friends to train friends, our entire life is spent building friendships. Friends are the essential parts of our lives and in a true sense, they are. Be it in your happiness or sadness, they stick to you and love you unconditionally. Friends are one of the best things that happened to you in your life. Each friend is unique and irreplaceable. Each one of them makes who we are. With friendship day around the corner, here are 10 friendship shayaris that capture friendship beautifully.
[alert type=”e.g. warning, danger, success, info” title=””]Dosti achchi ho toh rang laati hai, Dosti gehri ho toh sabko bhaati hai, Dosti naadaan ho toh toot jaati hai, Par agar dosti apne jaisi ho Toh itihaas banaati hai ![/alert]
dostoñ ko bhī mile dard kī daulat yā rab
merā apnā hī bhalā ho mujhe manzūr nahīñ
Kab Bhulaye Jaate Hain Dost Judaa Ho Kar Bhi Wasi;
Dil Toot Toh Jaata Hai Rehta Phir Bhi Seene Mein Hai!
Maza Aata Hai Kisi Ko Stanne Mein;
Roothe Na Koi Toh, Maza Kya Manane Mein;
Ek Doston Se Hi To Khushi Hai;
Varna Rakha Kya Hai Iss Zindagi Aur Zamane Mein!
Mere Dost Ki Pehchan Yahi Kaafi Hai;
Wo Har Shakhs Ko Danista Khafa Karta Hai!
Ye Fitna Aadami Ki Khaana-Veerani Ko Kya Kam Hai;
Hue Tum Dost Jis Ke Dushman Us Ka Aasman Kyon Ho!
Dosti Apni Bhi Asar Rakhti Hai Faraz;
Bahut Yaad Aayenge Zara Bhool Ke Dekho!
Ai Dost Humne Tark-E-Mohabbat Ke Bawajud,
Mehsoos Ki Hai Teri Zarurat Kabhi Kabhi!
Shiddat-E-Dard se sharminda nahi meri wafa “Faraz”,
Dost gehrey hain to phir zakham bhi gehre honge
