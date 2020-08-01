Friendship Day 2020: From 3 Idiots to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, best movies on friendship to binge watch

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines.
And while the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, most of us have tried to keep in touch via video calls or group chats and messages.
But apart from that, one can also experience the joys of friendship by binging movies that showcase the best of friendships!
Here are best movies on friendship to binge watch:
1. 3 Idiots
With a cast of brilliant actors like Aamir Khan (Rancho), R Madhavan (Farhan), Sharman Joshi (Raju), Kareena Kapoor (Pia), Boman Irani (Professor Viru) and Omi Vaidya (Chatur), 3 Idiots is a story about three students at an Indian engineering college and how they embark on a journey called life. The film is also considered to be one of the best directorials from Rajkumar Hirani.
Even after a decade, 3 Idiots is the movie which one can watch anytime for its good humour and storyline. The movie which garnered a lot of appreciation, also gave out a strong message to the viewers regarding the current world.
2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
While Dil Chahta Hai made Goa the ideal vacation spot for the youth of India, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara made Spain the go-to location. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in lead, the story is set around the bachelor trip of one of the primary characters of the film, and how the trip changes everyone’s life forever. The film made the audience realize that “Life is short, and it is better to live it to the fullest.”
3. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na is the story of two friends who are unknowingly in love with each other. It also focuses on the stories of their friends who are also dealing with the ups and downs of romance in life. The film marked the debut for Imran Khan, and also stars Genelia D'souza.
4. Chhichhore
The film marked the lowest opening for any Sushant Singh Rajput film, but turned into one of his career bests. The film dealt with a question no one dared ask, “What happens after you fail?” Chhichhore addressed the subject so sensitively and hilariously, that it is a cult amongst youngsters and even seniors. Sushant Singh lead the cast alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Tahir Raj Bhasin. He completely won hearts over with the endearing story of a father fighting alongside his son who has attempted suicide. A film that leaves irony behind as we bid the actor goodbye.
5. Dil Chahta Hai
‘Dil Chahta Hai’ indeed changed the pattern of making cinema in India. It was one of the first urban films made by the Hindi film industry, and over the years has gained a cult status from the audience. The Farhan Akhtar directorial saw Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna embarking on a journey to Goa and how that changed their lives forever. Dil Chahta Hai is also credited to boost the tourism in Goa. Such was the impact of the film, that one of the famous forts of Goa is now known as “Dil Chahta Hai Point”
