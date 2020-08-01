Friendship Day 2020: From 3 Idiots to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, best movies on friendship to binge watch

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic is upon us, most of us have tried to keep in touch via video calls or group chats and messages.

But apart from that, one can also experience the joys of friendship by binging movies that showcase the best of friendships!

Here are best movies on friendship to binge watch:

1. 3 Idiots