Friendship Day 2020: Locked down for now, friends for life

Merlyn and Meenacshi were like "two peas in a pod." Over the years, as their children grew older and embarked on their individual paths, the friendship got confined to "attending birthday parties, Christmas and Easter."

The lockdown, however, changed everything...and for better. With all the time at hand, Meenacshi now got a chance to rekindle her friendship. "Our interaction increased a lot when the lockdown began. We began to talk daily on the phone sharing our problems, even met a few times when the lockdown was relaxed," says Meenacshi.

Not only did Meenacshi revive her friendship, she began to recreate authentic Goan food during the lockdown with her friend. "We are reviving Goan cuisine made from traditional plants. So, now we exchange plants from our gardens and spend a lot of time cooking separately, but together in spirit." They have started visiting ancestral homes in the neighbourhood to look for plants not found in nurseries anymore and ask the elderly to share old recipes.

"Merlyn still cooks at home on a ‘wooden fire’ and makes wonderful 'meat roast'. That's one dish I am still trying to make just the way she does," says Meenacshi, thankful to be able to 'reunite' with an old friend.

Often, the best of friendships, over time, blend into oblivion. Like was the case with Ahmedabad-based award-winning Gujarati film actress Aarohi Patel. Her ‘gang of friends’ from college, who once filled her life, gradually drifted away chasing their dreams. "After finishing college in 2015, the eight of us stayed in touch but personal and professional commitments didn't allow the liberty we had in college," says Aarohi. Some of her friends moved out of Ahmedabad, some out of the country.