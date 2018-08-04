Friendship Day 2020: Groove to the tunes of these 10 friendship day classics!

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines. And how do we make it better? Here’s our compilation of some of the best tunes to dedicate and groove to along your squad on this day.
Taake Jhanke – Queen
Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – 3 Idiots
Jaane Kyun – Dostana
Dil Chahta Hai – Dil Chahta Hai
Pyaar Ke Pal – Indian Idol
Yaaron – Rockford
Atrangi Yaari – Wazir
Yaar Mod Do – Guru Randhawa
Ye Dosti- Sholay
Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan- Yaarana
