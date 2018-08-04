Bollywood

Friendship Day 2020: Groove to the tunes of these 10 friendship day classics!

By FPJ Web Desk

Friendship day has finally arrived and we’re tripping over the fine ways to express love for our friends. From the usual tying of friendship bands to exchanging gifts and creating memories, this day marks how far we’ve come along maintaining a relationship that goes beyond bloodlines. And how do we make it better? Here’s our compilation of some of the best tunes to dedicate and groove to along your squad on this day.

Taake Jhanke – Queen

Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – 3 Idiots

Jaane Kyun – Dostana

Dil Chahta Hai – Dil Chahta Hai

Pyaar Ke Pal – Indian Idol

Yaaron – Rockford

Atrangi Yaari – Wazir

Yaar Mod Do – Guru Randhawa

Ye Dosti- Sholay

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan- Yaarana

