Palki Sharma's Speech At Oxford Union Debate Goes Viral; PM Applauds

Journalist Palki Sharma at the Oxford Union 2023 | Screen grab

Indian journalist Palki Sharma gave a speech at the Oxford Union back in 2023, which has been taking the rounds on social media platforms, appreciating her view on the growth of the country in major aspects.

Palki Sharma expressed the noteworthy changes witnessed in India over the last 10 years under the leadership of current Prime Minister Modi at the Oxford Union debate. The debate was held in June-end last year in the UK. A 13-minute video of Sharma's speech went viral on social media platforms, in which she had argued in favour of the motion ‘Modi’s India is on the Right Path’.

Points Put- Forward In The Speech

In her speech, Sharma rejected the misleading portrayal of religious intolerance in India. She emphasized that it was wrong to judge people based on their religion and that India is a diverse and tolerant country. “One country on the parameters of another” emphasised how India remodeled itself from a “self-doubting nation where decisions were taken based on global opinion” to a confident entity, and underlined that the country had emerged as a “soft power giant”. She added that India was “no longer a timid democracy that tolerates terrorism or betrayals”.

In her address, she also mentioned India’s "new approach,” which is not just about "putting more money in the pocket; it’s about empowering people.” She also pointed to the progress in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of Article 370 in August of 2019.

Applaud From PM Modi

This viral video has reached PM Modi, who shared a post on X (previously Twitter) sharing his appreciation for the journalist and the narrative "of the massive transformations taking place across India" delivered by her in the speech.

"You have given a wonderful glimpse of the massive transformations taking place across India, @palkisu" PM Modi Tweeted on X.

You have given a wonderful glimpse of the massive transformations taking place across India, @palkisu! https://t.co/80mOpnPClm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2024

Palki Sharma replied, "Thank you, @narendramodi ji. It is my privilege and honour to tell the India story to the world." to the tweet.

She had posted about the video going viral on social media platforms, expressing her gratitude.

"My remarks at the Oxford Union almost a yr ago have made their way across social media. I gave a perspective on what has changed in India, citing events & anecdotes to support my argument. I’m overwhelmed to see how it has resonated with so many of you."