Varun Gandhi turns down Oxford Union's invitation to debate if India is on right path under Modi

Ground realities not visible from aerial surveys: Varun Gandhi's swipe at UP govt

Varun Gandhi, the Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has declined an invitation from the Oxford Union to participate in a debate about whether India is on the right path under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He reportedly stated that he does not believe it is appropriate to discuss domestic concerns at an international forum and that doing so would be unethical. In his view, taking such a step would be "dishonorable act".

According to a source quoted by PTI, Gandhi, who has expressed disapproval of the government's policies in the past, decided against accepting the invitation from the prestigious debating society in Oxford to speak against the motion "This House Believes Modi's India Is On The Right Path."

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘂𝗻'𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹'𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗨𝗞

This news comes amidst a heated discussion regarding Rahul Gandhi's recent remarks in London, which have been criticized by the ruling party for being derogatory towards Indian democracy, especially because they were made on foreign soil.

Matthew Dick, the president of the union, extended an invitation to the BJP legislator for the debate, which is set to take place sometime between April and June.

𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗲: 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶

In his response to the union, he declined the invitation and pointed out that in India, people like him have frequent opportunities to discuss issues like this with ease. He criticized government policies in public forums and in the Parliament. He also emphasized that criticizing policies should be done within India and not outside, as it would go against the country's interests and be considered a dishonorable act.

Moreover, he mentioned that although politicians may have varying views on specific policies at the central and state levels, they all share the same goal of advancing India's growth.

When PTI London contacted the Oxford Union to request a comment regarding the weekly debates scheduled between April 27 and June 15, a representative responded with the statement, "We have no comment on this matter."

While expressing gratitude for the "great honor," Gandhi declined the invitation, stating that he believed the topic being discussed had a predetermined conclusion.

𝗦𝗲𝗲 𝗻𝗼 𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘁❜𝗹 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺: 𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗵𝗶

"As an elected representative, I see it as my job to strengthen our system by studying and evaluating policy initiatives and offering feedback; by taking up issues of national interest and suggesting possible solutions; by engaging with the public to raise and showcase legitimate concerns. It is a priority to participate in the national debate both within Parliament and through other fora in a constant and constructive manner," Gandhi said.

"However, such comment must be offered within India to Indian policy-makers. I see no merit or integrity in vocalising internal challenges in an international forum."

India is on the right path for development and inclusiveness, a path that has been laid out and pursued by governments of varied political affiliations over the past seven decades since Independence with a push for robust economic growth, revitalising agriculture, education and healthcare, and putting India's interests first, the Pilibhit MP said.

Every vibrant democracy offers its citizens the freedom and opportunity to engage with issues, he noted.

As an author, public policy commentator and Member of Parliament, participation in such an event is a meaningful contribution towards enabling discourse and dialogue to address and resolve public concerns, he said while underlining his discomfort with the chosen topic as it is not one that offers much scope for debate or dispute.