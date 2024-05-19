X User @MumbaichaDon 'Bhiku Mhatre' Arrested From Goa By Karnataka Cyber Crime Cell Over 'Inflammatory Post'; BJP Leaders Assure Legal Support

Cyber crime police in Karnataka arrested social media user who goes by the handle @MumbaichaDon, according to multiple posts on X by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. The user, whose social media name is Bhiku Mhatre (based on popular character played by Manoj Bajpayee in 1998 crime thriller Satya), was arrested for sharing an edited clip of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on reservations and posting a tweet on Congress manifesto in which the user attacked the Muslim community.

J Saravanan, a complainant from Srirampura, filed an FIR against @MumbaichaDon over his tweet on the Congress manifesto. According to the FIR, the user's post "tried to trigger communal unrest in the society by intentionally creating hatred between the Hindus and Muslims."

@MumbaichaDon arrested from Goa

The X user was arrested from South Goan city of Ponda was charged under section IT act and also under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race). Earlier in the day, @MumbaichaDon shared a screenshot of a mail from X's legal team that it received a court order from Magistrate Bengaluru City regarding his account.

The user maintained that he "never" wrote anything that "may be called as inflammatory or communal". @MumbaichaDon also alleged that Congress was trying to "intimidate" him for "speaking truth".

So it seems CONgress wants to intimidate me for speaking Truth. I'm ready to fight against any injustice & will take full Judicial Course even if that means approaching Highest Court, as I have never written anything which may be called as inflammatory or communal.



BJP leaders react over social media user's arrest

BJP leaders, including Union minister Smriti Irani, were quick to react to the arrest and assured of legal help.

Spoke to @Tejasvi_Surya re the case . Legal support has been assured. https://t.co/VgVamhnOiZ — Smriti Z Irani (Modi Ka Parivar) (@smritiirani) May 18, 2024

Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell chief, accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being "intolerant of dissent".

Karnataka Police has arrested @MumbaichaDon from Goa. We are in touch with his family and will ensure he gets all legal support. Congress has unleashed anarchy and is intolerant of dissent. But there won’t be another #Emergency in this country, ever. — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 18, 2024

Tejasvi Surya, BJP MP from Bangalore South, said "we will fight this, both inside courts and outside."

This is blatant abuse of power by Karnataka Congress Govt.



We will fight this, both inside courts and outside. https://t.co/mCB8dkK1y5 — Tejasvi Surya (ಮೋದಿಯ ಪರಿವಾರ) (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 18, 2024

Maharashtra BJP leader Vinod Tawde, too, expressed shock over @MumbaichaDon's arrest.

Strongly condemn the arrest of influencer @MumbaichaDon by the Karnataka police for expressing views against the Congress manifesto. It is a blatant attack on free speech and a dangerous precedent. They need to know that democracy thrives on diverse opinions, not suppression. — Vinod Tawde (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TawdeVinod) May 18, 2024

No further details on @MumbaichaDon's arrest have been released.