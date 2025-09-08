 UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

The accused has been identified as Pintu Yadav of Sangapur village under the Maniyar police station area, the police officials said. Station Officer (SO) Kaushal Pathak said Yadav was arrested on Sunday for making objectionable comments against Ketakee Singh.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Police here have arrested a man for making objectionable comments against BJP MLA from Bansdih Ketakee Singh. | Representational Image

Ballia: Police here have arrested a man for making objectionable comments against BJP MLA from Bansdih Ketakee Singh, officials said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pintu Yadav of Sangapur village under the Maniyar police station area, the police officials said.

Station Officer (SO) Kaushal Pathak said Yadav was arrested on Sunday for making objectionable comments against Ketakee Singh.

Police said Yadav was arrested on charges of disturbing peace in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
Read Also
ED Conducts First-Ever Raids In West Bengal Over Sand-Smuggling Rackets, Searches At Three Locations
article-image

Local BJP leaders Sitanshu Gupta and Rajesh Singh alleged that Yadav shared a video on social media and made indecent comments against Ketakee Singh by using double-meaning songs.

SO Pathak said action will also be taken in this matter once a complaint is received.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh