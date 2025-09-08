 Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. | X @d5thcolumn

Srinagar: Two unidentified terrorists were killed and three soldiers injured in an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in the Gudar forest area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, the official said.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the positions of the security forces.

"Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces And Militants In Kulgam
MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025
MahaRERA Relief To Homebuyers: Resolves 5,267 Complaints Between October 2024 & July 2025
Dubai Police Participate In NRI's Onam Celebrations: Viral Video Wins Hearts Online
Dubai Police Participate In NRI's Onam Celebrations: Viral Video Wins Hearts Online
Pune: PMC Plans 300-Bed Modern Hospital At Taljai Hills, Activists Oppose Move
Pune: PMC Plans 300-Bed Modern Hospital At Taljai Hills, Activists Oppose Move
Read Also
On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut
article-image

It said vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and, upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, "prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist has been eliminated and a junior commissioned officer suffered injuries".

The Army said another terrorist was shot dead in the ongoing operation, taking the toll of militants to two.

"One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of #Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained," it said.

The Army said the operation is in progress.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security...

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security...

Gujarat: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Interim Bail To Attend Assembly After 63 Days In Jail

Gujarat: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Interim Bail To Attend Assembly After 63 Days In Jail

On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

WhatsApp Faces Outage In India: Users Unable To Send Messages, Post Status Updates

WhatsApp Faces Outage In India: Users Unable To Send Messages, Post Status Updates

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...