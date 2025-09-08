 On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

The accused, identified as Kapil, works as a Home Guard and was later taken into custody. During interrogation, he stated that he had asked for alcohol, and when he did not get it, he became frustrated and set fire to the liquor shop.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image

A Home Guard posted on Dial-112 duty set fire to a liquor shop after being refused alcohol in Daurala in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut distict. The incident occurred late Saturday night. CCTV footage of the entire incident has also emerged.

In the footage, the Home Guard can be seen setting fire to the shop. The video shows a young man wearing khaki pants and a black vest, walking barefoot. He has wrapped a towel around his head. He looks around the liquor shop, then takes out petrol from a bottle and pours it outside the shop. After that, he takes out matches from his pocket and sets it on fire.

He then flees on his bike that was parked there. During this time, a young cyclist also remains standing there and then leaves. Locals arrived after being informed about the fire and immediately brought it under control.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: Over 2,000 Houses Inundated As Yamuna Floods Residential Colonies In Mathura -...
article-image

According to police, the accused arrived at the liquor shop late at night. He asked the salesman for alcohol on credit. The salesman refused. After this, the accused left from there. Some time later, he returned and set the shop on fire using petrol.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Medha Patkar’s Plea Against Delhi HC Refusal To Allow New Witness In Defamation Case Against LG VK Saxena
Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Medha Patkar’s Plea Against Delhi HC Refusal To Allow New Witness In Defamation Case Against LG VK Saxena
Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 8, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 8, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!
Investors Cheer Price Revision Post GST, Auto Stocks In Action On Counters
Investors Cheer Price Revision Post GST, Auto Stocks In Action On Counters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Statewide Probe Into Course Recognition & Admissions In All Universities & Colleges
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Statewide Probe Into Course Recognition & Admissions In All Universities & Colleges

A case has been registered against the accused Home Guard based on the complaint filed by the shop's salesman.

The accused, identified as Kapil, works as a Home Guard and was later taken into custody. During interrogation, he stated that he had asked for alcohol, and when he did not get it, he became frustrated and set fire to the liquor shop.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Medha Patkar’s Plea Against Delhi HC Refusal To Allow New...

Supreme Court Declines To Entertain Medha Patkar’s Plea Against Delhi HC Refusal To Allow New...

Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 8, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday...

Kerala Lottery Results Live, Sept 8, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-19 Monday...

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security...

Jammu & Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed, Three Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunfight Between Security...

Gujarat: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Interim Bail To Attend Assembly After 63 Days In Jail

Gujarat: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Interim Bail To Attend Assembly After 63 Days In Jail

On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut