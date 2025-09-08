On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

A Home Guard posted on Dial-112 duty set fire to a liquor shop after being refused alcohol in Daurala in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut distict. The incident occurred late Saturday night. CCTV footage of the entire incident has also emerged.

In the footage, the Home Guard can be seen setting fire to the shop. The video shows a young man wearing khaki pants and a black vest, walking barefoot. He has wrapped a towel around his head. He looks around the liquor shop, then takes out petrol from a bottle and pours it outside the shop. After that, he takes out matches from his pocket and sets it on fire.

He then flees on his bike that was parked there. During this time, a young cyclist also remains standing there and then leaves. Locals arrived after being informed about the fire and immediately brought it under control.

According to police, the accused arrived at the liquor shop late at night. He asked the salesman for alcohol on credit. The salesman refused. After this, the accused left from there. Some time later, he returned and set the shop on fire using petrol.

A case has been registered against the accused Home Guard based on the complaint filed by the shop's salesman.

The accused, identified as Kapil, works as a Home Guard and was later taken into custody. During interrogation, he stated that he had asked for alcohol, and when he did not get it, he became frustrated and set fire to the liquor shop.