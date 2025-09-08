Gujarat: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Granted Interim Bail To Attend Assembly After 63 Days In Jail |

Ahmedabad: In a dramatic turn in Gujarat’s political landscape, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Dediyapada, Chaitar Vasava, walked out of Vadodara Central Jail on Monday after being granted three-day interim bail by the Gujarat High Court to attend the ongoing monsoon session of the state assembly.

Vasava, who had been behind bars for 63 days following a clash with BJP’s Taluka Panchayat President Sanjay Vasava, will now be able to represent his tribal constituency in the assembly from September 8 to 10. His release sparked celebrations among family members and supporters, who welcomed him with slogans and garlands outside the jail premises.

“This is not just my victory but the victory of the people of Dediapada who deserve their voice in the assembly,” Vasava told reporters after his release. “I will continue to raise issues of my people fearlessly, both inside and outside the House.”

Read Also On Camera: UP Home Guard Sets Liquor Shop On Fire After Being Refused Alcohol On Credit In Meerut

Bail Granted Without Police Custody

Initially, the Narmada District Court had allowed interim bail but with a condition that Vasava remain under police custody during the three-day assembly session. The estimated cost of this arrangement was nearly ₹3 lakh.

Arguing against this, Vasava’s legal team—advocates R.V. Vora and Kishore J. Tadvi—moved the Gujarat High Court. On September 4, the High Court revised the bail conditions, granting him liberty to attend the assembly without police custody but at his own expense.

“This is a fair decision. An elected representative must be allowed to discharge his constitutional duty without being burdened by impractical conditions,” said lawyer R.V. Vora.

As per the court’s order, Vasava must return to Vadodara Central Jail by the evening of September 10.

About The Case Against Vasava

Vasava’s arrest on July 5, 2025, followed a heated confrontation at a Tribal Development Office (ATVT) coordination meeting. Eyewitnesses reported that a verbal spat with BJP leader Sanjay Vasava escalated into a physical altercation. Sanjay Vasava subsequently lodged a police complaint, leading to the AAP legislator’s arrest.

The incident also triggered clashes between police and AAP supporters during Vasava’s detention, further intensifying the political storm.

AAP leaders have consistently maintained that the charges are politically motivated. “This is a clear attempt to silence a strong tribal voice in Gujarat,” said an AAP spokesperson.

Political Implications

The timing of Vasava’s release is crucial. The three-day assembly session is expected to witness fiery debates, and his presence will likely bolster AAP’s attack on the BJP government over issues concerning tribal rights, governance, and law enforcement.

Political analysts believe the case highlights growing friction between AAP and BJP in Gujarat, where AAP is steadily trying to expand its base, particularly in tribal regions.