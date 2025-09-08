UP BJP MP’s Sister Accuses In-Laws Of Assault & Threats, FIR Registered

Farrukhabad: The sister of BJP MP Mukesh Rajput was beaten in full public view by her in-laws in Farrukhabad on Sunday, an assault caught on camera and now viral on social media. The video shows her father-in-law repeatedly striking her with a stick as she tries to shield herself.

The victim, Reena Singh, filed an FIR alleging her father-in-law Laxman Singh and brothers-in-law Rajesh and Girish tried to kill her. She claimed the violence began when her father-in-law and Girish attempted to film her while she was bathing. On resisting, she said, she was abused and attacked.

The Sister of Farukabad BJP MP Mukesh Rajput who lives in Kasganj,has accused her in-laws of Assault. A written complaint has been filed by the woman in this matter. pic.twitter.com/EgiIicde6G — Journalist Shaloni Singh (@Shaloni2770) September 8, 2025

According to her complaint, Laxman Singh pulled out his licensed rifle, threatened to shoot her and then assaulted her with a stick. Rajesh allegedly slashed her hand with a knife, while Girish hit her with an iron rod. Reena said she managed to flee into the street, only to be beaten again by her father-in-law in front of neighbours.

The video clip shows Laxman Singh raining blows on her within seconds as the two brothers join in. Neighbours eventually intervened and rescued her.

Station House Officer of Sahawar police station Chaman Goswami confirmed that an FIR has been registered against the three accused. “The case is under investigation and action will be taken as per law,” he said.

MP Mukesh Rajput expressed outrage, saying he had to call the DGP to ensure arrests. “They tried to film her while bathing and then thrashed her in the street. Police delayed action until I intervened,” he said.

Reena has alleged that her in-laws have been harassing her for years and threatening to evict her along with her daughters.