Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon in India, which has already advanced in many parts, is bringing rainfall, and due to this, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in many regions of India.
Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions
According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in numerous regions. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. The weather department has issued a red alert in these regions. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in other parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The rainfall is also predicted in other parts of India, including Delhi, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.
Deep depression over Gujarat and Rajasthan
The weather system is influencing the rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The IMD has shared a picture of India's map showcasing Rajasthan and Gujarat as part of India and captioned,
"The deep depression over North Gujarat and adjoining Southwest Rajasthan moved slowly west-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 08th September, 2025, over the Southeast Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan & Kutch, near latitude 24.8°N and longitude 70.5°E, about 120 km southeast of Chhor (Pakistan), 150 Km northwest of Radhanpur (Gujarat), 150 km southwest of Barmer (Rajasthan), 180 km west-northwest of Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), and 180 km north-northeast of Bhuj (Gujarat)."
The weather system is extending towards Pakistan. The IMD wrote, "It is very likely to move northwestwards as a deep depression across southeast Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan till 8th afternoon. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a depression."
IMD issued an advisory
The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.