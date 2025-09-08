 Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD Issues Red Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWeather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD Issues Red Alert

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD Issues Red Alert

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in numerous regions. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. The weather department has issued a red alert in these regions.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
IMD Issues Red Alert In Delhi | Photo Courtesy: X/@deepak_070985)

Delhi: As the monsoon advances towards northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in various regions of India. According to the weather department, the southwest monsoon in India, which has already advanced in many parts, is bringing rainfall, and due to this, IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in many regions of India.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in these regions

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in numerous regions. Extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and it is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. The weather department has issued a red alert in these regions. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in other parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat. The rainfall is also predicted in other parts of India, including Delhi, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Deep depression over Gujarat and Rajasthan

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand

The weather system is influencing the rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The IMD has shared a picture of India's map showcasing Rajasthan and Gujarat as part of India and captioned,

"The deep depression over North Gujarat and adjoining Southwest Rajasthan moved slowly west-northwestwards with the speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 08th September, 2025, over the Southeast Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan & Kutch, near latitude 24.8°N and longitude 70.5°E, about 120 km southeast of Chhor (Pakistan), 150 Km northwest of Radhanpur (Gujarat), 150 km southwest of Barmer (Rajasthan), 180 km west-northwest of Jaisalmer (Rajasthan), and 180 km north-northeast of Bhuj (Gujarat)."

The weather system is extending towards Pakistan. The IMD wrote, "It is very likely to move northwestwards as a deep depression across southeast Pakistan and adjoining Rajasthan till 8th afternoon. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a depression."

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Showers Expected Today; No Rain Alert Issued
article-image

IMD issued an advisory

The weather department has issued an advisory for the rainfall. The weather department has advised residents to take caution, avoid unnecessary travelling, and travel only if required. Follow any traffic advisories, avoid going near water bodies, and keep yourself in a safer place. Move livestock to a safer place, keep yourself updated with the weather-related information, and follow advisories issued by the state government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh