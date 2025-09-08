 'Casual Politician': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Visiting Flood-Affected States, Says 'There Are No Breaks In Public Life'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Casual Politician': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Visiting Flood-Affected States, Says 'There Are No Breaks In Public Life'

'Casual Politician': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Visiting Flood-Affected States, Says 'There Are No Breaks In Public Life'

In a viral video, Congress president Kharge is heard asking the farmer, "How many acres have you sown?" When the farmer replies "four acres," Kharge responds, "Mine is 40 acres."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid several states reeling under severe floods.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, former union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly insulting a farmer while interacting with him in flood-affected Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Sunday.

"A poor farmer, whose crop was destroyed in floods and rain, went to share his pain. But the National President of the Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge, said, 'Why have you come here? Why are you showing off?... Your four acres of land have been destroyed, but my 40 acres of land have been destroyed'... What kind of arrogance is this? The farmer came to you with his pain because Congress is in power in Karnataka," the BJP leader said.

In a viral video, Congress president Kharge is heard asking the farmer, "How many acres have you sown?" When the farmer replies "four acres," Kharge responds, "Mine is 40 acres."

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
Read Also
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt For Delay In GST Reforms, Calls Simplification...
article-image

"Mine is worse than yours. You are coming and telling me. You can tell me, but mine is worse than yours," Kharge further says.

The BJP leader did not spare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not visiting flood-affected states. Launching a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It would have been good if Rahul Gandhi had gone to Karnataka, it would have been good if Rahul Gandhi had gone to Punjab, where farmers are in distress due to floods. Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi on his holiday. When someone is a casual politician, this was bound to happen."

"I want to gently remind Rahul Gandhi that there are no breaks in public life," he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh