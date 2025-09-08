'Casual Politician': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Not Visiting Flood-Affected States, Says 'There Are No Breaks In Public Life'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi amid several states reeling under severe floods.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, former union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad hit out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly insulting a farmer while interacting with him in flood-affected Kalaburagi in Karnataka on Sunday.

"A poor farmer, whose crop was destroyed in floods and rain, went to share his pain. But the National President of the Congress Party, Mallikarjun Kharge, said, 'Why have you come here? Why are you showing off?... Your four acres of land have been destroyed, but my 40 acres of land have been destroyed'... What kind of arrogance is this? The farmer came to you with his pain because Congress is in power in Karnataka," the BJP leader said.

In a viral video, Congress president Kharge is heard asking the farmer, "How many acres have you sown?" When the farmer replies "four acres," Kharge responds, "Mine is 40 acres."

"Mine is worse than yours. You are coming and telling me. You can tell me, but mine is worse than yours," Kharge further says.

The BJP leader did not spare Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not visiting flood-affected states. Launching a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "It would have been good if Rahul Gandhi had gone to Karnataka, it would have been good if Rahul Gandhi had gone to Punjab, where farmers are in distress due to floods. Congratulations to Rahul Gandhi on his holiday. When someone is a casual politician, this was bound to happen."

"I want to gently remind Rahul Gandhi that there are no breaks in public life," he added.