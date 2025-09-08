 Delhi Police Arrest Accused In Theft Of ₹1 Crore Diamond-Studded Gold 'Kalash' From Red Fort
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Police Arrest Accused In Theft Of ₹1 Crore Diamond-Studded Gold 'Kalash' From Red Fort

Delhi Police Arrest Accused In Theft Of ₹1 Crore Diamond-Studded Gold 'Kalash' From Red Fort

According to CCTV footage and police investigation, the accused entered the venue disguised as a Jain monk. Amid the ceremonial proceedings and the welcoming of dignitaries, the thief managed to walk away with a bag containing the 760-gram gold kalash, studded with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, along with other valuables.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Police Arrest Accused In Theft Of ₹1 Crore Diamond-Studded Gold 'Kalash' From Red Fort | IANS

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested the accused involved in the high-profile theft of a diamond-studded gold 'kalash (ceremonial vessel)' worth over Rs 1 crore from a religious event held at the historic Red Fort premises.

Sources within the Delhi Police confirmed the arrest on Monday, adding that further details will be shared once the interrogation concludes.

The stolen kalash was a part of the Jain religious festival Das Lakshan Mahaparv, organised at the 15 August Park located just in front of the iconic Red Fort.

Read Also
'What Kind Of Retired SC Judge Are You?': BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Condemns Sudershan Reddy's...
article-image

The 10-day event, which saw the participation of prominent dignitaries including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, was marred by the theft, raising serious questions about security arrangements at one of the country’s most important and sensitive heritage sites.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
Ganesh Visarjan Woes In Pune: Nirmalya Kalash In Place, Yet Floral Waste Hits Rivers & Lakes (VIDEO)
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
BHU Dental College Appears Twice In NIRF 2025 Rankings, Raising Data Accuracy Concerns; Internal Inquiry Underway
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's Dehradun- What Happens Next Will Shock You
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand
SpiceJet Sees ₹234 Crore Net Loss Amid Geopolitical Tensions, International Airspace Restrictions Hit Leisure Travel Demand

About The Case

According to CCTV footage and police investigation, the accused entered the venue disguised as a Jain monk. Amid the ceremonial proceedings and the welcoming of dignitaries, the thief managed to walk away with a bag containing the 760-gram gold kalash, studded with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, along with other valuables.

The kalash belonged to Sudhir Kumar Jain, a Delhi-based businessman, who told IANS that the artifact had been in his family for generations. “This is from my father’s time. It is around 900 grams in total. You can say it is worth Rs 1 crore in the present day,” he said, expressing hope that the police would recover the item as promised.

Read Also
Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Ends Life In Kasaragod Just Four Months After Marriage, Probe...
article-image

Recounting the moment of the theft, Jain said the incident occurred around 9:26 A.M., when dignitaries, including Om Birla, were on stage taking blessings from Jain sants. “Everything is recorded in police logs and CCTV footage,” he added.

Police sources noted that the suspect’s movement was clearly captured on camera, aiding the swift identification and arrest. The accused will be presented in court soon, and officials are confident that the stolen item will be recovered in the coming days.

The arrest comes as a major relief to the organisers and devotees, who were left shocked by the audacious theft during a sacred occasion inside one of India's most iconic landmarks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Miraculous Escape! Video Shows Biker Risks Life To Stop Speeding Mining Dumper In Uttarakhand's...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Confirms 12 Dead In Floods, Announces Relief Measures And Compensation

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

BSF Apprehends Pakistani National Attempting Illegal Entry In R S Pura Sector, Protest Lodged

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

Weather Update For September 8: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In Gujarat & Rajasthan; IMD...

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh

UP Police Arrest Man In Ballia For Making Objectionable Remarks Against BJP MLA Ketakee Singh