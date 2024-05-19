 Karnataka Police Suspends DCP P Rajeev For Alleged Negligence In 20-Year-Old Anjali Ambigera's Stabbing By Youth
Ambigera's minor sister reportedly attempted to end her life by consuming poison, protesting against the "negligence" of police in the case and demanding the encounter of the accused youth.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image

Hubballi: The Karnataka Police on Saturday suspended DCP P. Rajeev for alleged negligence in handling the case related to 20-year-old Anjali Ambigera, who was stabbed to death by a youth at her house in the Veerapur Oni area of Hubballi on Wednesday early morning.

Minor Sister Attempts To Kill Self

Meanwhile, Ambigera's minor sister reportedly attempted to end her life by consuming poison, protesting against the "negligence" of police in the case and demanding the encounter of the accused youth, identified as Vishwa alias Girish. Police said that the girl was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger.

article-image

Accused's Mother Reacts To The Incident

Savita Sawanth, mother of the accused, claimed that her son Vishwa had not come to the house for the last six months. "I will not see his face and don't want to secure bail for him. Let the court take a decision and award him any punishment," she said.

Earlier, Ambigera's family claimed that they had informed police about the threat to their daughter from the accused, a jilted lover, but the police did not heed their concerns. The Police Department later suspended Inspector Chandrashekar Chikkodi and Head Constable Rekha of the Bendigeri police station for negligence.

