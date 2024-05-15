Karnataka Horror: Jilted Lover Kills Woman By Dragging, Kicking & Stabbing Her; Flees From Scene

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a jilted lover barged into a girl's house and stabbed her to death in the early hours of Wednesday in Karnataka's Hubballi city.

The accused had previously threatened the young woman, warning her that she would meet the same fate as Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death on a college campus recently in Hubballi.

Statement Of The Police

According to the police, the accused entered the woman's residence at 5.30 a.m. and attacked her as she slept. Before she could react, the accused had already attacked her. Despite efforts by the family to stop the attacker, the man killed the woman and managed to flee.

The accused committed the crime in the presence of the victim’s grandmother and two sisters. He dragged her all over the house, kicking and stabbing her. Later the killer pushed her into the kitchen where he stabbed her again.

The incident occurred in the Veerapura Oni area within the jurisdiction of the Bendigeri police station. The deceased woman has been identified as Anjali Ambigera, while the murderer was named Vishwa, also known as Girish.

The incident shocked the state, occurring after the brutal murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath by a jilted lover on a college campus in the same city.

How The Accused Managed To Escape

Vishwa escaped from the scene and is currently at large. The family informed the police that he had threatened to kill her like Neha Hiremath if she did not reciprocate his feelings.

The accused had been blackmailing Anjali, pressuring her to accompany him to Mysuru without informing her parents. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the accused has a history of involvement in theft cases and was also known to be a bike thief.

Anjali's grandmother Gangamma had previously approached the police, informing them about the threats from the accused. However, the police did not take the complaint seriously and advised her not to be overly concerned, before sending her away. The police have launched a hunt for the accused.