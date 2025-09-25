 'We Are Committed To Ensure Dignity & Self-Respect To Tribals,' Says PM Modi In Rajasthan's Banswara - VIDEO
Inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs 1,22,100 crore, including a 2800 MW nuclear power plant in the tribal-dominated district of Banswara in Rajasthan on Thursday, PM Modi said, “It is our commitment to ensure that tribal communities live with dignity and self-respect.”

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 07:12 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation of various projects in Banswara | ANI

Jaipur: Amid the protests in Ladakh, PM Narendra Modi has expressed his government's commitment to ensuring dignity and self-respect for the tribals.

Criticizing the opposition for consistently neglecting the tribal community and failing to understand their needs, the Prime Minister emphasized that BJP governments have prioritized tribal welfare by establishing a dedicated ministry, and for the first time under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji, a separate ministry for tribal affairs was made.

PM remarked that such large scale projects in tribal regions were never thought of during the Congress regime but now have become a reality.

Mentioning his party's efforts to nominate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, as President, Modi said that President Murmu raised the issue of the most marginalized tribal communities, which inspired the launch of the PM Janman Yojana, under which special priority is being given to the most deprived segments within tribal society.

Mentioning various schemes of tribal welfare, the PM said that protecting their faith, self-respect, and cultural heritage is a solemn resolve of his government.

Announcing the launch of power projects worth over ₹90,000 crore across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, Modi highlighted that a new chapter in India’s power sector is being written from the soil of Rajasthan.

He emphasized that the simultaneous initiation of such large-scale projects reflects India’s accelerating progress in the energy sector, with every region of the country actively contributing, with all states being given priority.

He criticised previous governments for neglecting the importance of electricity and said that when his government came to power in 2014, 2.5 crore households lacked electricity connections, and even after 70 years of independence, 18,000 villages had not seen a single electric pole.

Highlighting the importance of clean energy, PM said, “Our government is transforming the clean energy mission into a people’s movement ”PM once again emphasized the need for Swadeshi and a self-sustained economy and highlighted the relief given by his government by GST reforms.

Mentioning the tax rates during the Congress regime and the relief given by his government in GST rates, PM said, "Taxes and inflation were at record highs during the Congress regime, while we have offered only savings, making life easy for the citizens.

He announced the launch of additional projects worth ₹30,000 crore for Rajasthan, aimed at improving access to water, electricity, and healthcare; flagged off three new trains, including Vande Bharat; and gave appointment letters for government jobs to 15,000 youth of Rajasthan.

The Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma; and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were present, among other dignitaries, at the event.

