Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Withdrawal Of Criminal Cases Against Surrendered Naxals |

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday approved a significant move to speed up the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxalites, greenlighting the process for the disposal and withdrawal of criminal cases registered against them. In addition to this major decision, the Cabinet also cleared the draft of a bill aimed at promoting ease of living and doing business by simplifying numerous state laws.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, while addressing a press briefing at the New Circuit House on Wednesday in Raipur said, “ Sai Cabinet approved the process for reviewing and withdrawing criminal cases against former Naxalites”. This initiative is a crucial part of the state's Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief & Rehabilitation Policy – 2025. It is intended to reward the surrendered Naxals whose conduct remained good in the jail or have impressive contributions toward eradicating Naxalism. This includes:

Sub-Committee Formation: A Cabinet Sub-Committee will be constituted to meticulously review and scrutinize cases recommended for withdrawal from the courts.

Review Process: Cases will first be examined by a district-level committee, followed by a report submission to the Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters. After receiving legal opinions, the cases will be placed before the Cabinet Sub-Committee and finally the full Cabinet for approval.

Central Cases: For cases involving Central Acts, requisite permissions from the Government of India will be sought. Other approved cases will be forwarded to the District Magistrate for withdrawal proceedings.

Jan Vishwas Bill to Simplify 14 State Acts

The Cabinet approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Jan Vishwas (Provisions Amendment) (Second) Bill,-2025. The bill proposes amendments to 116 provisions across 14 state Acts, spanning 11 departments.

Ease of Business/Living: The primary goal is to make state laws more relevant and citizen-friendly by simplifying provisions that currently impose fines or imprisonment for minor violations, which often lead to protracted judicial processes.

Administrative Penalties: The new bill introduces administrative penalties for minor violations, which is expected to enable quicker case resolution, significantly reduce the burden on courts, and ensure faster relief for citizens and businesses.

National First: Deputy Chief Minister Sao noted that Chhattisgarh has become the first state in India to introduce the second edition of the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill.

Supplementary Budget Approval

The Cabinet also approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2025 for the presentation of the first Supplementary Budget Estimates for the financial year 2025–26, the DyCM said. The budget estimates are scheduled to be presented during the winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, which commences on December 14.