IRCTC Launches 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Pilgrimage Tour From Rewa On 17 January 2026

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) continues its attractive pilgrimage tour services for passengers from Madhya Pradesh through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The special train will depart from Rewa on 17 January 2026 for the “Dakshin Darshan Yatra Tour with 02 Jyotirlinga.”
Route and Boarding Stations
The train will travel via Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, and Sevagram, where passengers can board the train.
Tour Duration and Destinations
This 10 Nights / 11 Days pilgrimage tour will cover major destinations in South India, including Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Srisailam (Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga).
Tour Tariff (Per Person)
SL – Economy Class: Rs 20,400/-
3AC – Standard Class: Rs 33,700/-
2AC – Comfort Class: Rs 44,500/-
All-Inclusive Tour Facilities
Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai, informed that this all-inclusive tour package is designed to provide a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience. The package includes:
Comfortable train journey in a special LHB rake of Bharat Gaurav Train
Pure vegetarian meals on-board and off-board
Local transportation for sightseeing by quality buses
Accommodation in hotels/dharamshalas
Services of tour escorts throughout the journey
Travel insurance for all passengers
On-board security and housekeeping services
Booking and Information
Passengers can book seats online through the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com
Bookings are also available via authorized agents.