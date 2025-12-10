 IRCTC Launches 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Pilgrimage Tour From Rewa On 17 January 2026
This 10 Nights / 11 Days pilgrimage tour will cover major destinations in South India, including Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, and Srisailam (Mallikarjun Jyotirlinga).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
IRCTC Launches 'Dakshin Darshan Yatra' Pilgrimage Tour From Rewa On 17 January 2026 | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) continues its attractive pilgrimage tour services for passengers from Madhya Pradesh through the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The special train will depart from Rewa on 17 January 2026 for the “Dakshin Darshan Yatra Tour with 02 Jyotirlinga.”

Route and Boarding Stations

The train will travel via Rewa, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Itarsi, Betul, Nagpur, and Sevagram, where passengers can board the train.

Tour Duration and Destinations

Tour Tariff (Per Person)

SL – Economy Class: Rs 20,400/-

3AC – Standard Class: Rs 33,700/-

2AC – Comfort Class: Rs 44,500/-

All-Inclusive Tour Facilities

Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC West Zone, Mumbai, informed that this all-inclusive tour package is designed to provide a comfortable and hassle-free travel experience. The package includes:

Comfortable train journey in a special LHB rake of Bharat Gaurav Train

Pure vegetarian meals on-board and off-board

Local transportation for sightseeing by quality buses

Accommodation in hotels/dharamshalas

Services of tour escorts throughout the journey

Travel insurance for all passengers

On-board security and housekeeping services

Booking and Information

Passengers can book seats online through the IRCTC website: www.irctctourism.com
Bookings are also available via authorized agents.

