Pervert Gropes Girl Student Outside Library In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Alert Staff Saves Her; Accused Claims She Is His Girlfriend - VIDEO

Pervert Gropes Girl Student Outside Library In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), September 25: In a shocking incident, which came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, a girl student was subjected to sexual assault while on her way to the library. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the library. The video shows that the pervert tried to grope the girl entering the library from behind, after which the girl panics and runs to get help from the staff present at the reception. The alert staff intervenes and saves the girl from the pervert who followed her all the way to the reception counter inside the library.

There are reports that the girl had gone to the library to study when the young man started following her. The accused has been identified as Aman alias Shahbaz, who tried to miles the girl. The girl screamed and ran inside the library, seeking help from the staff present at the reception. The video shows that the accused following the girl into the library and attempting to harass her.

'She Is My Girlfriend'

When the staff confronted the accused, he claimed that the girl was his girlfriend, however, the girl is seen standing behind the reception counter in panic. The girl denied of her being his girlfriend and asked the staff to call the police. However, the pervert left the spot and went away after some time.

There are reports that the incident occurred in the Lakhimpur Sadar Kotwali area in the local library. The girl's family immediately filed a complaint against Aman alias Shahbaz and the police took swift action, arresting the accused in connection with the matter.

Police Action

The police issued statement in connection with the matter and confirmed the incident. The police also said that a case of molestation has been registered against the accused and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation is underway into the incident.

The incident has raised serious questions over the safety of women in Uttar Pradesh. The internet users are raising questions over the law and order situation in the state.