'Air Force Use Could Have Slowed China In 1962': CDS Anil Chauhan - VIDEO

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has said that the use of the Indian Air Force during the 1962 Sino-Indian war would have slowed the Chinese offensive considerably.

He noted that while such a move may have been termed “escalatory” at the time, today’s context has changed, as seen during Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

Speaking in a recorded video message, played at the release of the revised autobiography of late Lieutenant General S.P.P. Thorat, Reveille to Retreat in Pune, General Chauhan reflected on the war with China 63 years ago. He argued that the forward policy pursued then should not have been applied uniformly to Ladakh and the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), now Arunachal Pradesh, because the two regions had entirely different histories, terrains and security contexts.

"Forward Policy Was Flawed"

General Chauhan explained that in Ladakh, China had already occupied much of Indian territory, while in NEFA, India’s claims were stronger. Equating the two and applying identical policies, he said, was “a bit flawed.” This distinction, in his view, shows how context-specific policies are vital in border disputes.

He acknowledged that Lt Gen Thorat had considered the use of the Air Force, but the government at the time did not permit it. According to the CDS, air power could have offered India several advantages: shorter turnaround times, favourable geography, and the ability to carry heavy payloads against the enemy. “Use of air power would have slowed the Chinese offensive considerably, if not stymied it completely. This would have given the Army much more time to prepare,” he maintained.

Lessons From The Past, Seen In The Present

General Chauhan stressed that what was once seen as “escalatory” is no longer the case. He pointed to Operation Sindoor, in which India used air power in May this year to dismantle terror hubs in Pakistan and PoK after the Pahalgam massacre in April. According to him, the operation reflects how the face of warfare has transformed and how the use of air power has become integral to India’s defence strategy.

The CDS also highlighted that over the decades, both the security situation and force levels have changed drastically. “Our views will be coloured due to many reasons, like geography has changed entirely and so has geopolitics,” he said, emphasising that past decisions must be judged in their historical context.

Thorat’s Memoir: More Than A Soldier’s Story

While commenting on the forward policy and the absence of the Air Force in 1962, General Chauhan praised Lt Gen Thorat’s autobiography for offering more than just personal reflections.

“Reveille to Retreat is not simply an autobiography. It’s a reflection on leadership, strategy and service. It sheds light on the decisions of power, critiques them with honesty and draws lessons that largely remain relevant today,” he said.

He recalled Thorat’s distinguished service in both pre- and post-independent India. From serving in conflict zones like Waziristan and Peshawar, to leading his battalion in Burma’s Arakan (now Rakhine) state, Thorat earned recognition for his leadership. He fought in the historic battles of Kohima and Imphal, commanded the Custodian Force in Korea after the Armistice, and was decorated with the Ashoka Chakra Class II (later renamed the Kirti Chakra) and the Padma Bhushan.

Continuity Of Conflict, Continuity Of Lessons

General Chauhan drew parallels between Thorat’s service in Korea and the ongoing tensions in the region today, noting that Korea remains divided along the 38th parallel, “one of the world’s most volatile fault lines.” For him, the lessons of Thorat’s career underline the need for strong leadership, flexibility in strategy, and timely use of force.

In essence, the CDS’s remarks combined historical reflection with a modern outlook. He suggested that while past decisions may have been shaped by fears of escalation, India’s present-day strategy shows a greater willingness to deploy air power when necessary. The overarching message was clear: history offers lessons, but adapting those lessons to today’s realities is what strengthens national security.