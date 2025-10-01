Female Doctor Slit's Her Wrist, Attempts To End Life In Moving Train After Catching Husband Cheating In Muzaffarnagar

Dr Jyotika Tyagi | X/@TrueStoryUP

Muzaffarnagar: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a 36-year-old MBBS doctor, Jyotika Tyagi, attempted suicide by slitting her wrist aboard a moving train on Wednesday morning. The incident, which occurred on the Nauchandi Express, has sent shockwaves across the locals.

Tyagi is a resident of Mohalla Naveen Nagar in Saharanpur district. She was travelling from Meerut to her hometown Saharanpur on the Nauchandi Express when the incident took place.

According to Hindi news portals, Tyagi, a gynaecologist at PGI Pilkhani in Saharanpur, was in a critical condition following the attempt and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Her current condition remains undisclosed.

The incident came to light when the train arrived at Muzaffarnagar railway station. Fellow passengers, alerted the railway police. Officers responded promptly and disembarked her from the train.

Jyotika was married in 2003 in Rei village, under the jurisdiction of the Chhapar police station in Muzaffarnagar district. Her husband subjected her to persistent harassment and was unfaithful. Tyagi also has a daughter. Tyagi got a divorce in 2014 and was since looking after her daughter alone.

Reportedly, these struggles were the reason behind her extreme step; however, the exact cause of her attempt to end her life is yet to be determined.